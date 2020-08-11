A West Pawlet man is facing criminal charges after an incident in Pawlet in April and a second incident in Pawlet in June including an accusation that he harassed a Vermont State Police K-9.
John G. Labas, 43, of West Pawlet, pleaded not guilty on Monday to two misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol, one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused property damage, one misdemeanor count of negligent driving and one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty to a police animal.
Labas was released without bail on Monday but ordered not to drink or possess alcohol and to submit to a breath test if requested by a law-enforcement officer.
The first set of charges against Labas, one of the charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and the animal cruelty charge, were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Joseph Duca of the Vermont State Police, who said police were notified of a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer off the road on April 21 around 2:30 a.m. on Route 133 in Pawlet.
Duca said when he reached the area, he found the sport utility vehicle was perpendicular to the road and Labas was inside, sitting in the driver’s seat.
Duca said he tried to speak with Labas but Labas didn’t respond. The trooper said that based on the lack of damage to the SUV, he believed that Labas’ lack of response was because of impairment and not injury.
In the affidavit, Duca said he saw the keys in the Trailblazer’s ignition. He said he asked Labas what had happened and Labas said he had been walking along Route 133, saw the SUV sitting perpendicular to the road and got inside.
Duca said Labas later got out of the SUV and told police, “There are no keys in that damn car. You got nothing.”
However, Duca said police found the keys in the grass near the rear driver’s side tire. Duca said they were the same keys he had seen in the ignition when he first arrived.
The affidavit said Labas was taken to the Castleton police station to be processed. While there, Labas said he was familiar with Belgian malinois, like Blaz, the K-9 unit on scene, from his military service. Duca said he saw Labas “aggressively stare directly into Blaz’s eyes.”
“Based on my training and experience, in the animal kingdom, staring directly into a dog’s eyes is equivalent to a human puffing up their chest, making fists and challenging someone to a fight,” Duca said.
According to Duca, Labas’ actions put Blaz into an acute stress, or “fight or flight,” response which police believe Labas did deliberately.
The remaining charges are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Kipp Colburn, of the Vermont State Police, who said he responded on June 21 to a single-vehicle rollover on Waite Hill Road in Pawlet. Police were told the driver had already fled on foot.
Colburn said he found the vehicle, a 2002 Toyota 4Runner, and some containers of hard iced tea and wine inside.
Colburn said he also allegedly found medication bottles in the truck that had prescriptions written to Labas.
The affidavit said Labas called police on June 22 to admit he had been driving the truck.
Colburn said Labas told him by phone that he crashed the truck after losing control while trying to change the radio station. However, Labas denied he had been drinking.
Colburn said he cited Labas for driving under the influence based on conversations he had with people who talked to him after the crash. He said he also spoke with an employee at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Granville, New York. While Colburn said the employee did not say Labas was strongly impaired when he left, he said she told him he had been drinking.
If convicted of all the charges, Labas could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.