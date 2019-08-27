A New York man is wanted on $10,000 bail after he failed to appear in Rutland criminal court on Monday to be arraigned on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, a charge based on a accusation that he led police on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle from New York to Vermont.
Tyrone C. Myette, 32, of Hyde Park, New York, was scheduled to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court on Monday on a felony charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol. The charge is based on a police statement that says Myette declined to provide police an evidentiary blood or breath sample.
According to court documents, Myette was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in August 2010 in Texas, February 2012 in Vermont and March 2019 in New York.
In an affidavit, Officer Dale Kerber, of the Fair Haven Police Department, said he learned on Aug. 7, around 3 a.m., that police from New York were requesting assistance after pursuing the rider of a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, later identified as Myette, from New York to Vermont.
Kerber said he was told the chase had reached speeds greater than 100 mph, Myette was believed to be impaired and the plates on the motorcycle were believed to have been reported as stolen.
However, Kerber said he learned during the arrest that the motorcycle’s previous owner had sold the motorcycle to Myette less than a week before the stop.
Police from Whitehall, New York, told Kerber they had been pursuing Myette because he had been driving erratically. Police in New York stopped the pursuit because of the speed and because Myette was “continuing to drive in a careless and reckless manner.”
New York police later spotted the motorcycle going from Whitehall to Fair Haven.
When Kerber became involved, Myette had stopped at a convenience store and gone inside, where he was taken into custody by Jason Vandenburgh, a part-time officer with the Fair Haven Police Department.
Kerber said he later learned of a $100 warrant for Myette’s arrest from Lamoille County.
According to Kerber, Myette was “highly agitated and upset with the New York police” but agreed to cooperate with police in Vermont.
Kerber said he noted signs that Myette might be under the influence of alcohol. He said he told Myette about the Lamoille County warrant.
“I also explained to (Myette) I would be screening him for possible impairment. (Myette) advised he would not perform any of the tests. (Myette) advised he was not trying to be disrespectful but was just refusing to do any tests. (Myette) advised he just wanted to go to jail because he needed to be there,” the affidavit said.
While being interviewed by Kerber, Myette allegedly told him he had been scheduled to appear in New York on the day of his arrest and that he expected to be sentenced to 10 years in jail.
He said he left New York because he was tired of following an order not to leave the state and was headed to Stowe to have breakfast with his father in Stowe.
Myette told Kerber he had seen the police pursuing him in New York but because of his plans, “he was not going to stop,” the affidavit said. Myette added he only stopped at the convenience store because he needed a cigarette.
While Myette wouldn’t give police a breath sample, he was required to give one when he was taken to the Rutland jail, the affidavit said. Myette’s blood alcohol content at the time was 0.12%. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
If convicted of the charge, Myette could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
I’m more than confident that the name of the city and state of the individual is wrong. There’s absolutely no way he was able to drive from Dutchess County NY all the way to Fair Haven VT with a BAC of .12. Lol. 155 miles? I don’t think so. He was on his was to visit his father in Stowe VT? Well 10 minutes from there is a town called Hyde Park VT. I’m sure that’s what you guys meant. Otherwise, this dude had to have had some force looking out for him and everyone else on the road that night. Just saying
