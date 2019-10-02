SUDBURY - A Benson man is facing a criminal charge after an investigation that began when a Vail Road farmer told police he found a Dodge Neon in one of his cow pens around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
The car appeared to have crashed through the gate to the pen and was left unattended. No driver was present, and no report was made to police about the crash, according to a statement released bu the Vermont State Police.
In the statement, troopers said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
When police got to the Mountain Meadow Farm off Vail Road near the intersection with Route 30, a 2003 Neon, with heavy front-end damage, was found by troopers in a cow pen.
The car appeared to have come from Route 73, crossed over Route 30 and crashed into the fence before stopping in the cow pen.
The crash caused about $1,000 in damage to the farm fence.
Police traced the Neon to Derrick A. Morin, 36, of Benson, who was interviewed at the Brandon Police Department.
Police said he gave them false information during the interview but didn't describe the nature of the allegedly false statements.
Morin was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court Nov. 18 to be arraigned for leaving the scene of a crash and for giving false Information to police.
