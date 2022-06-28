A Brandon man is facing up to 12 years in jail after police say he used an allegedly stolen truck to try to break into two businesses earlier this month.
Scott H. Clark, 39, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on June 13 to one felony count of grand larceny of items worth more than $900 and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Clark was released without bail but, ordered not to have contact with the owner of the truck, and not to go to the businesses from which the truck was taken and where there was an alleged attempt to break in.
The charges against Clark are based on an affidavit written by Officer Aiden Alnwick, of the Brandon Police Department, who stated he and Officer Nick Stendardo, also of the Brandon Police Department, got a report around 6 p.m. on June 11 about an alleged attempt to break into the Junction Store & Deli on Forest Dale Road that happened earlier that morning.
Ellraina Flanders, the store owner, said security footage from the store showed a truck had been in the parking lot about an hour. Then the truck was backed up and hit a side door.
Alnwick said he believed the security footage shows the gray Ford truck hitting the door as an attempt to gain entry to the building.
The footage also shows the license plate and police were able to track the truck to owner Dennis Duby. When police spoke to Duby, he told them he had dropped his truck off at Ron’s Auto Shop on Champlain Street in Brandon for service.
No one had permission to drive the truck except Ronnie Preaseau, the owner of the auto shop, Duby told police.
Stendardo spoke to Preaseau, who said someone had broken into his shop earlier on June 11. He said the truck and a battery pack were missing.
Sgt. Adam Murach, also of the Brandon Police Department, looked at security footage from the Junction and identified Clark as the driver of the truck.
Murach was able to identify Clark as the driver of the same truck in an incident, similar to the one at the Junction, during which a truck was driven into a door at the Hawk Hill Bait and Tackle store on Franklin Street.
The footage allegedly shows the truck with the tailgate near the front door. The driver moved the truck forward and then backed it toward the front door. The affidavit stated the apparent attempt to force the door open was unsuccessful.
Alnwick said a trooper with the Vermont State Police spotted the truck in Rutland on June 12, and arrested Clark for driving with a suspended license.
Murach asked Duby to pick up the truck from Rutland and bring it to the Brandon police station, so it could be searched for items that didn’t belong to Duby.
Recovered items included some auto parts and some of what Alnwick said appeared to be drug paraphernalia, including needles and a scale that had white powdery residue on it, according to the affidavit.
Scott agreed to speak with police on June 12, the affidavit stated.
He allegedly told police that he found the truck on Champlain Street with the keys inside and took it to get firewood and to go camping on Lake Dunsmore.
Alnwick said Clark admitted he was the driver of the truck, who could be seen in the security video.
Clark denied trying to break into the stores, and told police he was arguing with a woman in the truck and that’s why he lost control and drove the truck into the buildings.
The woman was in the truck when the trooper arrested Clark in Rutland on June 12.
If convicted of grand larceny, Clark could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. He could be sentenced to two years in prison if convicted of driving the truck without the owner’s consent.
