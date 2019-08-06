A New York man is accused of copying and re-depositing a check from a high school club that was meant to pay for T-shirts for the yearbook staff.
Craig C. House, 38, of Hampton, N.Y., pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of using false pretenses to obtain more than $900.
According to a police affidavit filed in the case, the false checks were worth almost $1,430.
House was released without bail on Monday.
In an affidavit, Fair Haven Police Detective Shaun Hewitt said he was first contacted in October 2017 by Cheryl Scarzello, director of finance for the Addison-Rutland Supervisory Union.
“Scarzello advised upon reconciling an ARSU bank statement, they discovered checks were processed through the Peoples United Bank that were not issued by ARSU or the Fair Haven Union High School,” Hewitt wrote in the affidavit.
Scarzello told police that one check for $238 to NYCE Designs Screen Printing was legitimate but the check was processed six more times: four times in September 2017 and twice in October 2017.
The fake checks appeared to have been unaltered except the check number had been changed.
The checks were not drawn on the ARSU general fund but on a separate account used primarily for FHUHS fundraising and athletics.
Scarzello told police the original check had been processed through a “brick and mortar” bank but the other six were deposited through an online bank.
Peoples United Bank provided the school system with credit for the altered checks, the affidavit said.
Hewitt said in the affidavit that through the course of his investigation, he learned House operates NYCE Designs on Route 4A in Fair Haven.
In September, Hewitt sent a search warrant to the online bank, located in San Antonio, Texas, where the six allegedly altered checks were deposited.
However, Hewitt said he learned later the bank wouldn’t recognize the search warrant because it doesn’t have a presence in Vermont.
In April, Hewitt sent an inquest subpoena. He received a response in June, the affidavit said.
Hewitt said the response showed House had opened an account in December 2016. No one else was named on the account.
The account showed the six allegedly altered checks had been deposited but were reversed and debited as “duplicate deposits.”
The affidavit provides no indication that police interviewed House or asked him to explain the discrepancy.
The affidavit also provides no information about whether the students received the T-shirts.
