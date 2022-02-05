A Castleton man, who pleaded guilty in 2005 to second-degree murder in the 2003 beating death of an 85-year-old Benson man, is facing a felony charge after police said he was driving faster than 90 mph in October on Route 4 in an effort to avoid being stopped.
Police said he told them he didn’t want to be stopped because there was a warrant for his arrest, which was allegedly connected to the probation he was serving because of the murder case.
Kenneth W. Barber Jr., 36, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of negligent driving while attempting to elude a law-enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of negligent driving.
He was released without bail but under conditions that included a prohibition against driving any kind of vehicle.
The charges against Barber were based on an affidavit written by Officer Nathan Webster, of the Castleton Police Department, who said he was on traffic patrol Oct. 19 on Route 4 when he saw a 2017 GMC truck driving past that seemed to be going faster than the 65 mph speed limit on the highway.
Webster said he turned on his radar and clocked the truck at 95 mph.
Webster tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not submit. He said he was able to describe the pursuit in his affidavit because it was recorded on the dashboard-mounted camera in his cruiser.
About a mile into the pursuit, Webster turned on his blue lights but the driver didn’t stop and pull over.
He said the video showed the driver, later identified as Barber, weave around other vehicles on Route 4 and pass them without signaling, according to the affidavit.
Webster said he turned on his siren after seeing the truck pass other vehicles erratically. He said he continued to follow the truck as it left the highway at Exit 4.
On the ramp, the truck passed three other vehicles and passed through a stop sign at the end before turning onto Route 30 and driving into oncoming traffic, Webster said. He then called in the pursuit, according to the affidavit.
Webster said he followed the truck as it ran a red light and turned west onto Route 40, reaching speeds of 85 to 100 mph on the 40 mph road.
The affidavit said the truck drove into oncoming traffic several times and at one point almost hit a car driven by Chief William Humphries from the Fair Haven Police Department.
The chase ended in Fair Haven after Barber ran a stop sign and crashed into a field, Webster said.
According to the affidavit, Barber got out of the truck and ran off across an open field but Webster said he was able to catch him. Webster said Barber was compliant when being taken into custody with Humphries’ assistance.
The affidavit said Barber, who was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for a minor injury suffered in the crash, told police there was an active warrant for his arrest and that was why he fled instead of stopping when Webster tried to pull him over.
Chief Peter Mantello, of the Castleton Police Department, said Friday he believed the warrant was related to Barber’s probation for the murder charge.
In 2005, Barber entered a plea deal which called for him to serve at least 15 years in prison for the murder of Charles Shlosser.
An affidavit from the case said Shlosser died of “multiple traumatic injuries, including a depressed skull fracture” and that Barber had told police in a statement recorded on June 11, 2003, that he struck Shlosser on the head with a hammer, which was found close to Shlosser’s body.
Barber and two other people, Denise Bates, of Fair Haven, and Jessica Antcil, of West Haven, murdered Shlosser to get money for drugs.
Bates was sentenced to more than two years in jail for being an accessory to a felony after the fact, concealing stolen property and impeding police. Antcil pleaded guilty in 2007 to burglary of an occupied home and was sentenced to four and a half years.
If convicted of both charges, Barber could be sentenced to up to five years for the eluding police charge and up to two years for the negligent driving charge.
