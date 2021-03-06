A local man is being held without bail after police accused him on Thursday of robbing the Irving/Jolley Mart on Grove Street on Feb. 28.
Robert D. Pratt Jr., 28, of Rutland, was arrested around 5:40 p.m. Thursday by the Rutland City Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the department’s Street Crimes Unit, Homeland Security, FBI and Vermont State Police.
He is being held without bail at the Springfield jail after being arraigned on a charge of assault and robbery.
A statement released by Rutland City Police Department said police had been told in February that a man entered Jolley Mart, demanded money and threatened the clerks with a knife. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the area on foot, according to police.
Evidence collected from the store including store video, police video and residential video, along with numerous interviews, led to Pratt’s apprehension. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The statement noted that officers with the department have responded to several armed and unarmed robberies and burglaries at local businesses during the past few months.
“We are following up with evidence collected from each of the crime scenes including DNA, store video, police video, residential video and numerous interviews, in an attempt to identify and apprehend those responsible,” the release said.
The public was asked to help the police officers in their efforts.
“The Rutland City Police Department is committed to solving these violent crimes and is asking anyone with information regarding these robberies to come forward and provide any information they may have,” the statement said.
Reports can be made through the department’s Facebook messenger or the anonymous tip line at bit.ly/0306TipSubmit or by calling the department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 773-1820.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
