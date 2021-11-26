A Rutland man is being held without bail on four felony charges after police said he had attempted to rob four local stores, one in February and three on Nov. 20, but the affidavit said in three of the alleged incidents, the clerks refused to cooperate with the man and he left without any money.
Tyler T. Edwards, 31, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of attempted larceny, two felony counts of attempted assault and robbery with a weapon and a felony count of assault and robbery with a weapon.
Edwards was ordered held without bail. According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, he was lodged in the Springfield jail as of Friday.
The charges against Edwards are based on an affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Charles Whitehead, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said a robbery was reported at the Stewart’s Shop store on State Street around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Whitehead said he spoke to the clerk at the store who told him a man wearing a scarf that covered his face had approached the counter. He said the scarf was “old school like grandma used to make,” the affidavit said.
The clerk said the man demanded money, but he didn’t give the man any. He said after the man asked a few times, he then said, “I’m serious,” but the clerk told him to leave the store.
Whitehead said police encountered Edwards during their investigation that night but didn’t believe they had enough evidence to make an arrest.
However, police found a scarf, which showed DNA evidence from Edwards. On Sept. 28, Edwards gave police a DNA sample and on Oct. 22, the Vermont Forensics Laboratory confirmed there was evidence of DNA from three people but one was Edwards.
Around 10:40 p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Stewart’s Shop on Woodstock Avenue.
At the store, the clerk gave police a written statement that a man wearing a mask and a hat, whose hood was up, showed a knife and demanded money.
“When (the clerk) didn’t open the register, the male became aggravated and pushed the register off the counter and then left the store without any money,” the affidavit said.
About five minutes after the report came in about the Stewart’s Shop incident, police were called about a robbery at Jiffy Mart on North Main Street.
A clerk said a man wearing a mask came in, showed a knife and demanded money.
“She advised she just did a ‘drop’ and couldn’t open the register. The male began hitting the register and left the store towards the Mobil station,” the affidavit said.
The clerk said she saw a Jeep leaving the Mobil station traveling north on Route 7, known locally as Main Street. She told police she is “very familiar with cars” and recognized the vehicle as a Jeep because of the look of its back end and tail lights.
As these incidents were happening, Whitehead saw a Jeep leaving a North Main Street motel and go south. He said another Rutland County Police Department officer, Sgt. Elias Anderson, stopped the Jeep because its registration had expired in October.
Edwards was allegedly a passenger in the Jeep. A coat in the Jeep, which belonged to Edwards matched the description given by the clerks of the coat worn by the man who had demanded money.
In a second affidavit, Detective Trooper Adria Pickin, of the Vermont State Police, said she was notified around 11:10 p.m. Nov. 20 about a robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station and Sandri Store on Route 7 in Rutland Town.
At the store, the clerk told Pickin a man had come in, shown a knife and demanded money. The clerk complied.
Pickin said she learned about Rutland City Police taking Edwards into custody on Nov. 20 and she went to the police station where she and Whitehead spoke with Edwards.
The affidavits from Whitehead and Pickin say Edwards admitted to robbing the Sunoco and attempting to rob the Stewart’s and Jiffy Mart. He allegedly told police that he took the money from Sunoco and went to the motel on North Main Street to buy drugs. He was leaving the motel when he was spotted by Whitehead.
He said the man driving the Jeep had agreed to drive him around in exchange for Edwards splitting whatever he got from the robberies. Edwards said he split the drugs with the man, not the money from allegedly robbing Sunoco.
There was no indication the driver has been charged.
Edwards allegedly told police he had committed the alleged crimes because he was an addict and “desperate as (expletive.)”
The two charges of attempted robbery and one charge of attempted larceny filed against Edwards are all punishable by up to 10 years in jail. The charge of assault and robbery is punishable by a mandatory minimum of one year and up to 15 years in jail.
