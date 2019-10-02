A Woodstock Avenue man is being held in jail after police said he confessed to starting a fire in his apartment on Monday evening and walking away.
In an affidavit, Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he asked Robert Christopher Lizotte, 37, of Rutland, how he started the fire.
“Very simply. I went down to the basement, I turned on all the water so it puts pressure upwards. I took a piece of paper and put it on the thing, the couch, no, the thing, and then just didn’t give a (expletive),” Lizotte allegedly responded.
On Tuesday, Lizotte pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of first-degree arson, a felony count of impeding a public officer and one misdemeanor count each of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
A bail of $5,000 was set on the criminal charges, but Lizotte is being held in the Rutland jail based on an alleged violation of his probation from a 2014 Addison County charge of sexual assault on someone younger than 16.
Police filed three affidavits against Lizotte. In the first, Detective Sean Maguire, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police were contacted by members of the Rutland City Fire Department at 7:50 p.m. Monday about a possible arson at apartment 1B on 35 Woodstock Ave.
Maguire said when he got to the apartment building, Deputy Chief Seth Bride, of the Rutland City Fire Department, said he had already contacted the Vermont State Arson Investigators so they could determine the cause of the fire.
Bride told Maguire that Lizotte, who lived in the apartment, was not there. He said other residents of the building had seen Lizotte leaving the building and walking away. Maguire said he was about to issue an alert for law-enforcement officers to look for Lizotte when Lizotte returned to the building.
According to Maguire, Lizotte initially told police he knew nothing about the fire.
In a separate affidavit, Sgt. Charles Whitehead, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he noticed Lizotte, who was in the vicinity of 35 Woodstock Ave. but outside, was acting strangely.
He said he and Officer James Rajda approached Lizotte and tried to “de-escalate” the situation. However, Whitehead said Lizotte “lunged toward” Rajda so Whitehead used his Taser to subdue Lizotte.
Lizotte was taken to the Rutland City police station, Whitehead said.
Ashe said he had spoken to several residents of 35 Woodstock Ave. on Monday. A few of them reported that Lizotte had been acting unusually in the last few days.
At the police station, Ashe interviewed Lizotte.
After Lizotte allegedly admitted to starting the fire, he told Ashe he “walked out of the apartment and didn’t care it was on fire,” the affidavit said.
“Lizotte told me that he felt bad for starting the fire. Lizotte claimed that he didn’t think about the other tenants in the apartment building, and he was drinking. Lizotte claimed that he didn’t feel anything when he heard the firetrucks and police cruisers responding to the fire scene. Lizotte claimed that this was his first time he did anything like this. He claimed that he has never played around with fire before,” Ashe wrote in the affidavit.
Maguire said police had posted an officer at the building on Monday for security reasons. He noted that several residents were displaced because fire damage caused power and water to be shut off, although the fire department said the damage had been contained to Lizotte’s apartment.
The charge of first-degree arson carries a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in jail and a maximum term of 10 years in jail. If Lizotte is convicted of the other three charges for which he was arraigned on Tuesday, he could be sentenced to more than four years in jail.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
