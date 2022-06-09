A Pittsford man who police said turned himself in after they posted on Facebook that they were looking for him on Monday is being held without bail on charges that he burglarized a woman's home in Rutland during the day and hit her with his truck while trying to flee.
Charles P. Biondi, 44, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count each of burglary into an occupied home, grand larceny of items worth more than $900 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of grossly negligent driving.
The charges against Biondi are based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he responded to a report of a burglary on Church Street around 5 p.m. Monday.
Lucia said as he was responding, he learned a woman had accused Biondi of entering her home and taking multiple items. He said she told dispatchers Biondi was attempting to flee in a GMC Sierra and she was trying to stop him, but she said he hit her with the truck and left.
When Lucia reached the area, a neighbor showed him video surveillance footage of a truck, which police later determined was Biondi's truck, leaving the area. In the video, Lucia said he could see a woman was standing in front of the truck.
Officer Misty Klementowski, also of the Rutland City Police Department, was at the home and told Lucia the back door appeared to be the point of entry for the burglary. She said there were fresh pry marks on the door.
Lucia said he spoke to the woman at the home and she said she had encountered Biondi outside with a mirror and a jewelry box. Both items belonged to her, she said, and she was able to get the jewelry box back. She said Biondi dropped the mirror.
The woman said she followed Biondi to the truck.
“(The woman) advised she felt that if she did not move away from the vehicle, Biondi would have run her over and killed her,” Lucia wrote in the affidavit.
At the Rutland City police station, the woman provided police with a recorded audio statement. Lucia said she told police she had returned home after work Monday and saw the truck there. She said she knows Biondi because he was friends with her ex-boyfriend.
However, she said Biondi and her ex-boyfriend had been in a disagreement over a watch. The woman said Biondi had come to her home in April, while her ex-boyfriend was in jail and asked about the watch, but she told him she wouldn't get involved and they had to work it out between themselves.
Lucia said the woman told police that when she saw the truck, she assumed it was Biondi there to ask about the watch again, but she said as she moved to enter the home, she heard honking from the truck. She described the honking as “desperate, like a lookout.” When she went inside, she noticed items had been disturbed and some of her things were missing.
In her statement, the woman said Biondi pushed her when she encountered him outside and when he was in the truck, he was “pushing” her with it when trying to leave the area.
The woman estimated the value of items taken from her home as about $1,000.
Lucia said that while police were trying to locate Biondi, dispatchers posted to the department's Facebook page, asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.
Biondi allegedly responded and wrote, “Maybe the police should take a look in her apartment. I am sure they would close many larceny cases if they did.”
Biondi also allegedly sent a message directly to the police department that said, “This (expletive) is crazy” and accusing the woman and her ex-boyfriend of stealing from him.
“Crazy skum (sic) is everywhere today so don't believe everything you read on spotlight karma will come around,” he wrote, according to the affidavit.
Lucia said no details of the incident had been revealed but Biondi's messages seemed to confirm parts of the woman's account.
Biondi turned himself in to police around midnight but declined to be interviewed until he spoke with an attorney.
Dr. Elaine Young, a professor of social media and marketing at Champlain College, said the events, as described by the affidavit, were an indication of how people are “shifting in the ways we communicate.”
“Facebook is kind of like, at this stage, I think especially in more rural communities ... is almost like the bulletin board at the country store. You have that gathering place at the country store and people come together, they get their coffee, they see the bulletin board, they look at, 'Here's the lost cat' (or) 'Here's the yard sale.' Well, we've a lot of that onto our social media channels,” she said.
Young said she wasn't surprised the police used Facebook as a tool to locate a suspect or that a suspect would respond through the same channel.
The professor, who is the author of “Tuned-In Family: How to Cope, Communicate and Connect in a Digital World,” said the situation might be an example of what's called the “phygital” world where the physical world and the digital world come together.
“The idea is we're now living in a digital world. It is where the lines are really blurry between what's happening in a virtual space and what's happening in a physical space,” she said.
Young said the pandemic, which made it more challenging for people to connect in person, accelerated the change.
“When somebody is looking for somebody and they check in on Facebook and they look for somebody or post information, that can spread very quickly especially in a rural community like Rutland. People know each other so the chance of me seeing that message are pretty high if I live in that area, or I'm connected to someone, or I follow the police department,” she said.
If Biondi is convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 25 years for the burglary charge, up to 10 years for the grand larceny charge and up to five years for the assault charge. The driving charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison.
A hearing is scheduled for June 17 to determine whether Biondi will be given a chance to be released pending the resolution of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.