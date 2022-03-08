A Fair Haven man is facing up to 12 years in prison after police said he stole a man’s truck in Rutland on Feb. 7, led police on a chase while his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, crashed the truck and then attempted to flee on foot.
Nicholas E. Karov, 38, of Fair Haven, was scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 28 in Rutland criminal court on two felony charges related to driving while under the influence of alcohol, a felony count of negligent driving while attempting to elude police and a misdemeanor count of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
According to court records, however, Karov failed to appear for the arraignment. Deputy State’s Attorney Kayley Olson, of the Rutland County office, requested a $1,000 warrant for Karov’s arrest which was granted by Judge David Fenster.
The charges against Karov are based on an affidavit written by Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was assigned around 5:20 p.m. Feb. 7 to respond to a complaint about a truck stolen from the parking lot of a State Street business.
Tyler Eddy told police he had brought his black 2004 Chevrolet truck to work that day and after coming back from a delivery found the truck was gone. Eddy told police the keys had been left in the truck.
Menjivar said he was working on getting the truck entered into the National Crime Information Center database when he learned officers from the Pittsford Police Department were pursuing a black truck that was entering Rutland. Listening to the radio reports that were being called in about the incident, Menjivar said he was able to determine it was the same truck that Eddy reported missing.
In a separate affidavit, Officer David Soulia, of the Pittsford Police Department, said he had spotted the truck being driven 52 mph on Arch Street in Pittsford in a 30 mph zone around 6:10 p.m. Feb. 7.
Soulia said he pursued the truck on Corn Hill Road, where the speed limit is 35 mph, and estimated the truck was going 80 to 90 mph. Because of the speed the truck was driving and the risk, Soulia said he ended his pursuit but notified other law-enforcement departments in the area that the truck was going toward Rutland.
In a third affidavit, Sgt. Robert Rider, of Vermont State Police, said he also tried to stop the truck, following it with his emergency lights on, but Karov did not stop.
Several officers from the Rutland City Police Department, including Menjivar, joined the pursuit, according to the affidavit. Menjivar said he caught up to the truck on Roberts Avenue.
He said the driver, later allegedly identified as Karov, began to accelerate toward Church Street but the truck lost traction on the snow-covered road and crashed into a snow bank. According to Menjivar, Karov and a woman, later identified as Jessica Watson, 22, got out of the truck and began to run toward Church Street.
Menjivar said while he and Officer Daniel Blanchard Jr., also of the Rutland City Police Department, began a pursuit, other officers from the department arrived and took Karov and Watson into custody. Rider said he followed without sirens and lights to the site of the crash and helped a Rutland City officer take Karov into custody.
At the police station, Karov performed field sobriety tests, Menjivar said. He said both he and another officer told Karov he had a right to speak to an attorney before providing a breath sample, but Karov responded, “I’ll blow. I know I’m drunk.”
He allegedly told police he was able to take the truck because the keys were in it. He said he didn’t know who owned the truck and that he was drinking beer while in the truck, according to the affidavit.
Karov’s blood alcohol test was measured at 0.18% around 7:30 p.m., 2.25 times the legal limit for driving in Vermont of 0.08%.
The court documents filed in the case said Karov has previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol from December 2007 and January 2009.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.