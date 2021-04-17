A local man could, if convicted, be sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after police say he stole money from the Quality Inn by jumping over a counter and taking the money from a cash register, but allegedly left his cellphone on the wrong side of the counter.
Noah R. Blaisdell, 19, who was described as homeless but living in Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned April 12 in Rutland criminal court on one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of petty larceny.
According to court records, Blaisdell did not appear April 12. A warrant was issued, but it calls for him to be cited to appear in court and released.
The charges against Blaisdell are based on an affidavit written by Officer Christopher Rose, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to the Quality Inn on South Main Street around noon March 6 for a theft complaint.
Rose said dispatchers told him the theft was reported as $70 taken from a cash register around 3:30 a.m. on March 4. Police were told the alleged incident had been recorded on surveillance video.
An employee at the Quality Inn told Rose that she found a cell phone behind the counter where the alleged theft took place. She said staff members “put two and two together” and called the number Blaisdell, who was staying at the hotel, had given them. After dialing the number, the phone they found began ringing, the affidavit said.
Rose said the staff member gave him the phone and Blaisdell’s housing form and the phone rang when Rose dialed the number, too.
According to the staff member, Blaisdell had “made up a story” to get the security guard and the night desk worker to step away from the front desk before he allegedly “jumped the counter.”
The staff member explained to Rose that after she found the cash register was short on the morning of March 4, she asked another employee to look at the surveillance footage. She said the two of them had downloaded the piece that seemed to show Blaisdell behind the counter and taking money from the register.
The second staff member showed Rose the video footage and downloaded a copy for him, which he said he entered into evidence.
Rose said he watched the video and said Blaisdell could be “clearly identified.”
In the affidavit, Rose said he went outside the hotel and saw Blaisdell getting out of a vehicle in the parking lot. Rose said he spoke to Blaisdell who said he hadn’t been at the Quality Inn for the previous three nights, including the night when money was taken from the register.
Rose said he cited Blaisdell to appear in court because of an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident.
He said Blaisdell told him his cellphone had been stolen three to four days prior. Rose said he later told Blaisdell the phone was being held by police as evidence.
Rose said he talked on March 7 to the employee working at the front desk March 4. The employee said he had gone outside to his car at the time of the incident, but said he locked the door before he left.
He told Rose he had seen the surveillance footage and said the man who took the money was staying in the same room Rose had been told was being used by Blaisdell.
Rose said Blaisdell came to the police station on March 10 asking for his phone. Rose said he asked Blaisdell if he would agree to speak with him about the alleged theft.
According to Rose, Blaisdell admitted to taking the money. He said Blaisdell told him “he was sick because he was doing drugs, and he needed the money to not be sick.”
If Blaisdell is convicted of the burglary charge, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. The petty larceny charge is punishable by up to one year in jail.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.