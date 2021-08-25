WEST RUTLAND — Vermont State Police troopers are investigating what appears to be an attempted break-in Monday morning at Walgreens Pharmacy on Main Street.
A news release said troopers responded to a complaint of suspicious activity made around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigation into the complaint found damage to the pharmacy, including damage to the doors consistent with an attempted break-in. No entry was made and nothing was taken, police said.
Video surveillance showed a man using tools who appeared to be attempting to break into the Walgreens at around 3:40 a.m. on Monday. The video also showed a small, light-colored sedan with a round identifying emblem on the front grill from which the suspect was dropped off at the pharmacy.
Troopers from the Rutland State Police barracks are looking for any information to determine who might have been responsible for the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Mark Busier at 773-9101.
