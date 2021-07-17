A Massachusetts man is being held without bail after police accused him of trying to kill a man by driving into him March 1 on Elm Street in Rutland.
Henry M. “Frank” Clinton-Aimable, 30, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Friday in Windsor County Court to a felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail by Judge Elizabeth Mann.
If convicted, Clinton-Aimable could be sentenced to life in prison. The charge carries a presumed minimum sentence of 35 years in jail.
Clinton-Aimable, who appeared by video from the Springfield jail, was arraigned in Windsor County, court but the case will be prosecuted in Rutland County.
The charge against Clinton-Aimable is based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
Lucia, who was assigned to the case March 29, said a report from Officer Misty Klementowski, of the Rutland City Police Department, stated that when officers got to the scene of the incident on March 1, they found tire marks that indicated a car had been traveling south, appeared to intentionally veer to the west then continued to go south.
Klementowski noted she found a silver walking cane in the road.
At the scene, Klementowski spoke with Jaime Fredette, 63, of Rutland, who was bleeding from the back of his head and injuries to his left arm. She said he “kept repeating that he could not believe someone tried to kill him with a car.”
Fredette’s son, Tyler Edwards, 31, of Rutland, told police he knew the driver to be a man called “Frank.”
Klementowski said Edwards told her Fredette had argued with Clinton-Aimable about Clinton-Aimable staying at Edwards’ apartment, outside of which the incident took place. According to Edwards, Clinton-Aimable had stayed in the area before at a home on Maple Street.
Lucia said he knew the Maple Street home and was familiar with an ongoing investigation that it might be a site from which illegal drugs were being sold.
Klementowski said Fredette told her he saw the car coming and tried to run away before it hit him.
Edwards told Klementowski he saw “Frank” pull into the road and drive north. He said he saw “Frank” pull into a driveway to turn around and then drove south toward Fredette. Edwards said his father was in his driveway when the car struck him, according to the affidavit.
Klementowski spoke with Fredette on March 4. He said he remembered on that day more of what happened March 1 including hearing the driver of the car yell out the window that he was going to kill Fredette.
According to Fredette, Edwards had invited Clinton-Aimable to the home. He said Clinton-Aimable brought drugs, but Fredette said he didn’t want the “stuff” in his home and told Clinton-Aimable to take it and leave.
Klementowski’s report said Fredette told her that he and Clinton-Aimable continued to argue as Clinton-Aimable was leaving the home. He told Klementowski he struck Clinton-Aimable’s vehicle with his cane.
Lucia said he and Detective Sgt. Charles Whitehead, also of the Rutland City Police Department, spoke with Fredette on March 29 and he told them a story that matched what he told other officers earlier in March.
“Fredette stated he felt (Clinton-Aimable) had one thing in mind as far as he was concerned. Fredette stated (Clinton-Aimable) hit him and left him there to die,” Lucia wrote in the affidavit.
Police determined that Clinton-Aimable and Edwards were in the Rutland jail at the same time in 2018.
Lucia said he also found a GMC Terrain compact sport utility vehicle had been rented to Clinton-Aimable. The rental company removed the SUV from its fleet after Clinton-Aimable reported it had been damaged, according to the affidavit.
Lucia said the damage to the SUV was consistent with the crash that injured Fredette.
Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, said Clinton-Aimable was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Rutland.
