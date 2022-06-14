A local man is being held without bail after police said he tried to steal money from a cashier at the liquor store at the Grand Union on June 9.
Scott Furness, 23, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of assault and robbery and one felony count of larceny from a person.
The charges against Furness are based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he responded on June 9 around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a robbery at the supermarket.
Police were told a suspect, later identified as Furness, was walking on West Street. Furness was located and detained by Officer Emilio Rosario, also of the Rutland City Police Department.
Lucia said police also detained another man who they had been told was involved in the incident and brought him to the police station. He was released without any charges.
At the Grand Union, Lucia spoke with a cashier who told him that while she was waiting on a customer, she opened her register. She said she saw a man's hand attempting to grab the $20 bills in the register but she pushed the hand away and yelled at him to “get out of her cash drawer.”
The man ran off, she told police. She said the man didn't say anything to her and she didn't see a weapon.
The cashier said she believed she had seen the man hanging around the store before the alleged incident. Lucia said the cashier agreed to be driven by where Furness was being detained. When she saw him, she told police he was the man who tried to take money from her register.
Lucia said he was able to watch the alleged incident on video taken by the store's security surveillance cameras. He identified Furness and said he watched Furness try to take money from the register.
A store manager told police that $20 appeared to be missing from the register based on how much money was supposed to be there compared to how much was counted from the register after the alleged incident.
During an interview at the police station, Furness told Lucia that he had been using heroin and crack cocaine. He said he uses about half a bundle of heroin a day, the affidavit said.
Furness allegedly admitted that was at the Grand Union waiting for a cashier to open a register. He told Lucia that he didn't know whether he grabbed any money, but if he had, it fell out when he was fleeing the store because he didn't have any money at the time he was at the police station, the affidavit said.
“Furness advised he was 'dope sick' and when you're sick, you will do anything,” Lucia wrote in the affidavit.
“Furness advised he went to the Grand Union just because he was near the store. Furness advised he did not have an amount in mind, he was just attempting to get $20 to $30 to purchase a 'few bags' of heroin to not be sick,” the affidavit stated.
After Furness' arrest, he was held on $10,000 bail. During his arraignment on Friday, attorney Marco Kushner, who represents Furness, asked that the bail be dropped and Furness be released on conditions, including a 24-hour curfew and a prohibition against using drugs without a prescription.
Kushner said staff at Serenity House in Wallingford had told him that if Furness were released, they could “start the process” to arrange in-patient treatment.
Kushner said he understood Ian Sullivan, the chief deputy state's attorney for Rutland County, would be asking that Furness be held without bail, but argued that Furness did not have a history of violent crimes and that the affidavit in the present case said there were no weapons involved in the alleged incident, no injuries reported as a result of the alleged incident and no indication that Furness tried to flee when approached by police.
Sullivan supported his request that Furness be held without bail by referring to what was reported in the affidavit about Furness calling himself “dope sick” and saying he would “do anything.”
“That is, of course, sad on the front of what addiction does to Mr. Furness, but also deeply troubling in terms of what it means for the community when Mr. Furness is dope sick. He is willing to engage in violence to try to fuel that drug addiction. This is the really brazen part. As it's described, this happened in broad daylight, while there were other customers around and just rushing a cashier who was just working a job,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan pointed out that Furness also had been convicted once for violating an abuse prevention order and twice for violating conditions of release. He also has had his probation violated.
Judge David Fenster agreed with the state and ordered Furness held until a full hearing can be scheduled to determine whether he will be given a chance to be released pending the resolution of the charges.
Both of the charges against Furness are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.
