A warrant has been issued for a local man who is facing several criminal charges based on a Saturday car crash in the area of Library Avenue and Pine Street.
Brandon S. Jenkins, 39, of Rutland, was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on Monday. After he failed to appear, Judge Thomas Zonay issued a warrant for $200.
Jenkins was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on five misdemeanor charges, one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident that caused property damage, resisting arrest, simple assault by bodily fluids on a protected officer and reckless endangerment.
The charges against Jenkins were based on an affidavit written by Officer Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department, who responded to the crash scene around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
Warfle said he saw a blue 2005 GMC pickup with heavy front-end damage at the site.
A firefighter pointed out Jenkins for Warfle and identified him as the driver of the truck. The firefighter told Warfle that Jenkins “had been cursing and cussing them out” and said Jenkins was “screwed up on something.”
According to the firefighter, Jenkins had “hit a tree or something up by the prison.”
Warfle said he spoke to Jenkins and noted several signs that Jenkins was impaired.
The affidavit indicated Jenkins was uncooperative with Warfle.
“I asked Jenkins how he was and if he was OK, he initially did not respond and eventually said, ‘You don’t care.’ I explained that I wouldn’t have asked if I didn’t care, and I asked him if he had any injuries on him, to which he didn’t respond,” Warfle wrote in the affidavit.
Warfle said Jenkins told him he didn’t have any identification. Also, Jenkins refused to cooperate when Warfle asked Jenkins to perform field-sobriety exercises.
Jenkins told Warfle the reason he had crashed his truck was because he had been cut off by a firetruck. The firefighter who had spoken to Warfle had told him the fire department had already been on scene for an unrelated incident.
Warfle said when he told Jenkins that he was being arrested, Jenkins resisted, both physically and by verbally arguing with Warfle. After Warfle warned Jenkins that he would be pepper sprayed if he continued resisting, Jenkins allegedly urged Warfle to use the pepper spray, telling the officer, “(Pepper spray) doesn’t hurt, go ahead, give it a shot, come on.”
Warfle said members of the Rutland City fire Department were helping him bring Jenkins under control but Jenkins was continuing to resist and use his body weight to try to resist.
“Jenkins was screaming and asked why. I told him that I told him to place his hand behind his back, he said, ‘You don’t own me, (racial epithet).’ I told Jenkins that wasn’t a very nice thing to say, he said, ‘You owe me.’ Jenkins said I hit him, and I explained that I didn’t hit him, I just tried to put him on the ground,” the affidavit said.
Warfle wrote that Jenkins used a racial epithet repeatedly during the incident.
According to the affidavit, Jenkins punched and attempted to kick Officer Tyler Billings, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Warfle said Jenkins at one point during the incident “licked Officer Billings’ face with his tongue, causing saliva to be transferred from his mouth to Officer Billings’ face.”
“Jenkins then began to kick at both Officer Billings and I, landing kicks to Officer Billings’ chest area and one to the right side of my face, which caused both of us pain and discomfort,” the affidavit said.
Warfle said police learned after Jenkins was taken into custody that his drivers license was suspended.
“During processing, Jenkins continued to be aggressive and disruptive. While reading Jenkins his Miranda rights and implied consent, he yelled, screamed and interrupted me every few words that I read, impeding my ability to conduct DUI processing in a timely and effective manner. It should be noted that DUI processing is a time-sensitive process. Time is important as evidence is deteriorating from the moment a person stops consuming alcohol,” Warfle wrote.
Warfle said police believe Jenkins struck a street sign and drove off without stopping to report the crash.
A witness gave police a statement that said she saw Jenkins hit an object on Columbian Avenue, drive off and stop near the firetruck on Library Avenue.
If convicted of all the charges filed against him, Jenkins could be sentenced to up to seven years in jail.
