A Washington Street man was held without bail Monday after police said Shawn Jones, who had been accused of assaulting a woman at his home, returned to the home on the day of his arrest and the next day even though a judge had ordered him to stay away from the woman.
Shawn W. Jones, 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and two misdemeanor charges of violation of an abuse prevention order.
In an affidavit, Officer Tyler Billings, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched to a report of a family fight on East Washington Street around 4 a.m. June 29.
Billings said he spoke with Jones while another officer spoke with the woman who reported the alleged incident.
“When I asked Shawn what was going on, he stated, ‘She just attacked me, and you might as well throw me in cuffs.’ When I asked Shawn why would I put him in cuffs, he stated, ‘Because she just attacked me. I just put her on the floor, and I said stop hitting me, stop punching me. I banged her head on the floor, and I know I am going to jail for it, and I’ve never been to jail,’” Billings wrote in the affidavit.
Billings said Jones told him the fight between himself and the woman started because the woman’s son had said something by text that he believed was disrespectful, and he was unhappy the woman hadn’t defended him.
Jones told police he took the woman’s phone and the alleged physical altercation started when she came at him to get the phone back.
Billings said Jones told him that he bounced (the woman’s) head off the floor, and then asked, “What kind of man does that?”
The woman described the events in a similar way, but said Jones kicked her in the head and stomach at one point during their altercation and said after he forced her to the ground by grabbing her hair, he hit her head on the ground five or six times.
Billings reported that Jones said to him on the way to the police station to be processed, “I went too far, though, right?”
In a separate affidavit, Officer Misty Klementowski, of the Rutland City Police Department, said she was dispatched to Washington Street around 6:50 a.m. June 29.
Klementowski said when she spotted Jones, with whom she was familiar from previous law-enforcement encounters, he told her “he had no place to go and wanted his wallet.” She said he acknowledged “he was where he wasn’t supposed to be.”
On June 30, about 19 hours after Jones was arrested for allegedly violating the court order, the woman told police he had been at the home again. She said he had been driving slowly by in a truck.
During Jones’ arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked Judge Thomas Zonay to hold Jones without bail. Raleigh said the state was concerned that Jones could be a threat to the woman involved in the alleged incident and her family.
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents Jones, pointed out his client has no criminal record. He said Jones was arrested for the second time June 29 when he was near the home where he was not allowed to be but farther along on the same street.
Raleigh argued that incidents of domestic violence “don’t always make a rap sheet.”
Zonay cited the accusations that Jones had violated court orders within hours of the orders being presented to Jones as a reason to hold him without bail.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Jones could be sentenced to more than 18 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.