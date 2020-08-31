Troopers with the Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night in Mount Holly.
According to a press release, troopers responded to the area of Gates Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, following a report of a shooting.
Police said an adult man was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. The injury is not believed to be life threatening.
The injured man's name, town and age have not yet been released.
Members of the Field Force and Criminal divisions are investigating the shooting.
Police said there is no current indication of any threat to the public.
Anyone who might have information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Vermont State Police at the Rutland barracks at 773-9101.
