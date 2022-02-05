DANBY — A man found dead on the side of a Danby road Thursday “appears to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the Vermont State Police.
Major Dan Trudeau, commander of the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, said on Friday that police were treating the death as a homicide.
On Thursday afternoon, a news release stated the death was considered “suspicious.” An update to the release stated the man appeared to have been shot.
No information has been released about the man’s identity or hometown. Police have described him only as an adult man; they are still trying to identify him.
The man was wearing a dark-colored, puffy coat with red piping at the bottom, dark-colored pants and slides, an open-toed, backless type of shoe, for footwear, the release stated.
About 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, police were notified that the man’s body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road in the area between Scallop Drive and Currier Road.
Police noted there appeared to be an unofficial shooting range near where the body was found.
They are investigating whether shell casings found in the area could be related to the death, or from the shooting range activity.
An autopsy was planned for Friday after the body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The results, which were expected to include cause and manner of death, were not available Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 773-9101. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.