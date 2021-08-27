A man from Miami who led police on an extended pursuit was shot and killed by a Rutland City police officer inside the Route 7 McDonald’s restaurant on Wednesday, but Vermont State Police (VSP) are still investigating why the man was in Vermont and why he was attempting to elude police.
An autopsy conducted on Thursday found that the death of Jonathan Daniel Mansilla, 33, of Coral Gables, Florida, was caused by gunshot wounds to the chest and the manner of death was homicide because he was shot by another person.
A prepared statement released Thursday by State Police said Mansilla’s “primary residence is known to be Miami.”
Cpl. Christopher A. Rose, who has served with Rutland City Police Department for more than five years was the officer responsible, according to the VSP.
Rose is now on paid administrative leave, according to Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department.
According to the release, a black 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt hit another vehicle at about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Goodwill store on North Main Street in Rutland. Local police agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for the car, which police believe Mansilla was driving.
The Cobalt was spotted in Wallingford by the person whose vehicle was hit in the Goodwill parking lot. The person contacted Lt. Kevin Geno, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, who was conducting a traffic stop in the area.
Geno found the car being driven north on Route 7 in Clarendon. He conducted a traffic stop at about 2:15 p.m. But Mansilla, fled the scene and continued north, police said.
Geno pursued Mansilla but lost sight of the Cobalt. Deputies with the department searched for the car in the vicinity of Route 103, Cold River Road and North Shrewsbury Road.
Lt. James Bennick, of the sheriff’s department, found the car in a driveway on North Shrewsbury Road but the release said Mansilla did not follow Bennick’s commands and again fled from police.
The chase, conducted by three deputies, continued on Cold River Road and Stratton Road, near Rutland Regional Medical Center, but ended when deputies decided it had become too dangerous because of Mansilla’s “reckless driving.”
Mansilla was seen turning onto Allen Street and going west toward Route 7, known locally as South Main Street, in Rutland.
The Cobalt crashed into the back of a UPS truck on Allen Street just east of Route 7 and adjacent to the McDonald’s, police said.
As part of the response, officers with the Rutland City and Rutland Town police departments, including Rose, were also moving toward the incident.
Mansilla ran from the crash scene and into the McDonald’s with Rose chasing him.
“Inside the restaurant, an altercation ensued between Mansilla and Cpl. Rose, at which time the officer discharged his duty weapon. Mansilla was struck and died of his injuries inside the McDonald’s,” the release said.
No other injuries have been reported from the incident.
On Thursday afternoon, Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of VSP’s Major Crime Unit, said during a conference call with the press that investigators were not willing to discuss yet whether Mansilla was armed or how many shots were fired and how many times Mansilla had been struck.
Dunlap said Rose had not yet been interviewed by VSP troopers.
Asked about why Mansilla may have been attempting to elude law-enforcement officers, Dunlap said the only incident police had identified was the hit-and-run in the Goodwill parking lot. He said police had not identified any active warrants for his arrest.
The Cobalt had not yet been searched on Thursday, according to Dunlap, who spoke in response to a question about whether there had been any contraband found in the car. However, Dunlap added, police found no contraband on Mansilla’s person.
Dunlap said police were still investigating why Mansilla was in Vermont but didn’t directly respond to a question about whether he had a criminal history in Florida.
According to Dunlap, one of the next steps in the investigation will be reviewing videos taken from the police cruisers and from surveillance cameras at McDonald’s but he said Rutland City officers do not wear body cameras.
“We also want to build a timeline and try to figure out … where (Mansilla) has been and how long he’s been in Vermont and why he was here in Vermont,” he said.
Police spoke to McDonald’s employees who were present during the incident but Dunlap said none of the customers there at the time have been identified. However, he said troopers are hoping the video surveillance will help to identify other potential witnesses to the shooting.
Upon completion of the VSP investigation, the case will be handed over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the police use of deadly force. The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from involvement in the case.
