MIDDLESEX – A Moretown man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
Ryan Booska, 40, of Moretown, was driving north on Route 100B in a 2005 Honda Pilot when he failed to navigate a left turn in the road.
The sport utility vehicle left the road and went through a tree before crossing Route 2 and stopping in the driveway of a home.
The crash was reported around 9:10 p.m.
Police said Booska, who was the only one in the SUV, was not wearing a seat belt but did not give a reason for the crash or whether it was believed to have been the cause of his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.