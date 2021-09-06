Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.