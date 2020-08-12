POULTNEY — Police are investigating a Route 30 crash that happened Tuesday and left a Granville, New York, man injured.
Adam Wells, 30, of Granville, New York, was driving a 2011 Dodge RAM 1500, on Route 30 near Calvin Lane in Poultney on Tuesday when he looked away from the road to reach for a bottle of water and failed to maintain his lane, according to a statement released by Vermont State Police.
The truck traveled several hundred feet along the ditch of the roadway and struck several utility poles and trees before stopping.
The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m.
The statement said Wells was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries but did not describe the nature of the injuries.
State Police were assisted by members of the Poultney Rescue and Poultney Volunteer Fire Department.
According to the statement, a Vermont civil violation complaint against Wells is pending.
Warner’s Autobody removed the truck from the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.