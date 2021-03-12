A local man was killed after being hit by the unknown driver of an unidentified vehicle on Route 4 in Mendon on Thursday around 9:30 p.m.
A press release from the Vermont State Police said the unidentified driver was going west on Route 4 in Mendon near the Killington Pico Motor Inn, when the vehicle struck Henry Miles, 54, of Rutland, who was crossing.
Miles was seriously injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident happened near Old Turnpike Road.
Troopers from the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Rutland City Fire Department.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy at the Rutland barracks at 773-9101.
