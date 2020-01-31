A vehicle hit a pedestrian on South Main Street right in front of SymQuest on Thursday around 8 a.m., causing minor injuries to the person who was on foot, according to the Rutland City Police Department.
Sgt. Charles Whitehead, a Rutland City officer, said police are continuing to investigate the incident and hadn't released the name of the driver or the pedestrian as of Thursday afternoon.
Whitehead said there were no other pedestrians or drivers involved in the incident. The driver, when found by police, did not report any injuries.
The pedestrian provided police some help in identifying the vehicle. Photos posted to the Facebook page of the Rutland City Police Department showed a white truck with a message that said police were trying to find the truck and its owner.
A later message said the truck had been identified and thanked residents for their assistance.
Whitehead said that while the incident remained under investigation early Thursday evening, he said the incident was likely to result in charges being filed.
