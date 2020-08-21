RUTLAND TOWN — A Pittsford woman was killed after her car went off the road on Blueberry Lane in Rutland Town and crashed into a cattle barn.
Norma Montaigne, 74, of Pittsford, was driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe, at the end of Blueberry Lane before the crash. A press release from Vermont State Police gave no explanation as to why Montaigne drove off the road.
The crash was reported about 6 a.m. Thursday.
Montaigne, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was found unconscious. She was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance for treatment of serious injuries but died at the hospital.
Montaigne was the only person in the car.
Drugs and alcohol didn’t play a role in the crash, police said.
The crash is still under investigation, according to the Friday morning press release. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Blake Cushing, of the Rutland Barracks of Vermont State Police, at 773-9101.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Rutland Town Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.
