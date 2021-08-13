A Poultney woman was charged on Thursday after police said she stabbed a 14-year-old girl in the buttocks on Wednesday in Poultney.
Shania L. Goyette, 21, of Poultney, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.
If convicted, Goyette could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
Goyette was released without bail on Thursday but ordered not to possess or buy any deadly weapons and not to have contact with the girl she’s accused of stabbing.
The charge against her is based on an affidavit written by Trooper Eric Jakubowski, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was dispatched to the Stewart’s Shops on Main Street in Poultney on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
He said before he got to the area, he learned Chief Bill Humphries, of the Fair Haven Police Department, had located and identified Goyette as the suspect in the stabbing. Also before Jakubowski’s arrival, Poultney Rescue had gotten to the store, evaluated the 14-year-old and took her to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
One alleged witness told Jakubowski she saw two females and said one had a knife that she saw “going to the girl’s backside.” She said she also saw the woman hitting the girl in the face.
Jakubowski said Goyette agreed to speak with him while she was still in Humphries’ cruiser. He said she admitted there was a verbal altercation with the girl, which she said had started over a pair of shoes, but denied any physical fight or using a knife.
The affidavit said two other troopers spoke to the girl while she was at the hospital. She said she was in pain from the stab wound. An emergency department physician told troopers that the laceration was about 2 centimeters deep and required three stitches to close.
The girl spoke to troopers at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center. She said she and Goyette argued after Goyette accused her of talking to older men.
The girl said she left the apartment, whose tenant is a relative of hers and a friend of Goyette’s, but the tenant contacted her electronically and told her to come back to remove her belongings.
She said when she returned to the apartment, Goyette “came running down at her with a knife.” The girl said she ran in the opposite direction but Goyette caught up to her, stabbed her and punched her in the face.
The girl also told police that she knows Goyette through the tenant in the apartment. She said Goyette “calls her names” and their interactions have been horrible.
While she said there have not been previous assaults, she said Goyette had threatened previously to stab her.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
