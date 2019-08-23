Police said they are investigating an attempted burglary at the Rutland Herald office on 77 Grove Street.
Though neither of the outside doors to the building were impacted, the interior glass door to the Rutland Herald offices was shattered and glass sprayed all over the carpet.
Just inside the door, several bank bags were left in a small pile, and the door to a staff member’s office had a hole broken through the glass window in the lower left hand corner near the door handle.
Inside the office, a filing cabinet was left open and there was also glass on the floor.
None of the technological equipment appeared to have been taken from the office, and none of the desks appeared to have anything missing or moved from them.
