Local police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a a 19-year-old man whose body was found at the Quality Inn on South Main Street on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Rutland City Police Department.
The man's name, home town and apparent manner of death have not been released.
A report was made to the police around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday of a body found at the hotel.
The body was found inside one of the hotel rooms, police said.
“At this time, the death appears suspicious,” the release said.
The RCPD's Bureau of Criminal Investigations, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police's Major Crimes Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Narcotics Investigation Unit and the Crime Scene Search Team are working on the investigation of the death.
Police said the body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
The man's name will be released after notification of the family.
Police are asking that anyone with information relevant to the death call the RCPD at 773-1816 or the Rutland barracks of the VSP at 773-9101.
Information can also be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
In November, the Rutland City Police Department began an investigation of the death of a Holyoke, Massachusetts, man, Jonathon Houghton, 35, who was found dead from a gunshot wound also at the Quality Inn..
No arrests have been announced in that incident.
