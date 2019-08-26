HUBBARDTON — Police are investigating a burglary in Hubbardton after troopers received a call from a residence at Green Mountain Village on Wednesday just before 3 p.m., according to a release.
Police said surveillance footage showed a man entering a residence in the Village through one of the windows, and the homeowner said a large amount of money was missing.
Police are currently investigating the incident and are asking for anyone with information to call Trooper Jakubowski at the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.
For anonymous tips, dial The Vermont State Police tip line at 844-848-8477, or on the web through https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
