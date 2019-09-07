WALLINGFORD — State Police are asking the public for information on a burglary that occurred Saturday at Midway Mobil.
Police said they were dispatched to the Mobil station at 3:02 a.m. for a burglary complaint. There, they found the front window broken. A surveillance video showed a person in a black sweatshirt and black face mask breaking the window and taking items in the store.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact State Trooper Ryan Gardner at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips can be called in at 844-848-8477, or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
