A pre-dawn raid of two homes in Rutland’s Northwest neighborhood Friday found evidence of possible human trafficking, according to Vermont State Police.
Federal, state and local law-enforcement officers executed search warrants this morning at two homes, on Baxter and Maple streets, because of possible drug trafficking activity and the possibility some women might be confined at the Maple Street home against their will.
Members of the State Police Tactical Services Unit and a special response team of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations from the Boston field office executed the two search warrants at the homes, at 47 Baxter St. and at 146 Maple St.
According to a State Police release, the two homes were suspected of being linked by drug trafficking activity.
Investigators had received “indicators” that women might be confined at the Maple Street home.
When police entered that home, troopers and Homeland Security special agents found evidence indicating potential human trafficking, including a padlocked apartment door and multiple chain-link storage areas.
Law-enforcement officers found three women behind the padlocked apartment door.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said two of the women were locals.
The release said that while the women did not appear to be injured, they were checked and cleared by medical personnel as a precaution.
At the time the release was sent, around 2:30 p.m., the women were being interviewed and a victim witness advocate who specializes in human trafficking was on scene.
Kilcullen said Friday afternoon that law-enforcement officers were talking to five people who had been detained after the raid but said at the time he spoke with the Herald, no one had yet been cited.
Kilcullen said he was not aware of any resistance from those at the scene nor of any reports of injuries from the officers who executed the search warrants. He estimated about two dozens officers were involved.
While he said he couldn’t provide details, Kilcullen said items, which could be “potential evidence,” had been recovered while law-enforcement officers were executing the search warrants.
According to Kilcullen, the investigation leading to Friday’s raid took what he estimated to be several months before police were ready to apply for and execute search warrants.
On social media, one of the early signs of a law-enforcement response was a helicopter that was noted as hovering in the area. Kilcullen confirmed there was a helicopter that was part of the response and said that was a demonstration of the resources of the agencies involved in the investigation.
“Involving multiple agencies allows access to significant resources,” he said.
Kilcullen estimated the raid started around 6 a.m. Friday.
The activity in the neighborhood drew the interest of area residents.
“It started out with flashbangs at about 6 in the morning,” said Curtis Corse, who lives across the street from the Baxter Street house.
Corse said he initially thought the sounds were gunshots.
“They got the whole neighborhood good,” he said. “Everybody was up. I don’t think anyone was too upset about it.”
Indeed, many in the neighborhood seemed pleased at the action. One driver slowed his truck as be passed and said “About time” to a group standing on the sidewalk.
“We have videos of overdoses on our street, and the cops have let them walk away,” said Mari Roberts, another neighborhood resident. “This has been going on for a while — years. It’s sad because a lot of these places are so misused. People need apartments right now, and drug dealers are using them up.”
On the Rutland City Police Department Facebook page, there was great support for the actions taken by law enforcement in the area.
“We recognize incredible support for law enforcement in general from the local community. We’re absolutely very appreciative of that support. The fact that we were able to act on some information that was brought to our attention and learned through our investigation, I think, shows our commitment to be responsive to our community,” Kilcullen said.
Kilcullen said the investigation was spurred in part by complaints from neighbors about drug activity in the area.
“We’ve had complaints on activity for a period of time,” he said. “I would say the investigation became very active quite recently.”
Kilcullen said he expects police will know by Monday whether charges will be filed. The investigation may lead to other suspects, he added.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public as a result of the investigation.
State Police members, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Narcotics Investigation Unit and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division, are working with special agents from Homeland Security’s Burlington and Boston field offices.
The release said local law enforcement, the Rutland City Police department and Rutland County Sheriff’s Office, provided “vital assistance.”
Law-enforcement officers were continuing to search and process evidence obtained from both homes, according to the VSP release.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the Homeland Security tip line at 866-347-2423.
Gordon Dritschilo contributed to this story.
