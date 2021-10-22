Federal and state law-enforcement officers executed search warrants this morning at two homes, on Baxter and Maple streets, because of possible drug trafficking activity and the possibility some women might be confined at the Maple Street home against their will.
Members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and a special response team of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations from the Boston field office executed the two search warrants at the homes, at 47 Baxter St. and at 146 Maple St.
According to a release from the Vermont State Police, the two homes were suspected of being linked by drug trafficking activity.
Investigators had received “indicators” that women might be confined at the Maple Street home.
When police entered that home, VSP troopers and Homeland Security special agents located evidence indicating potential human trafficking, including a padlocked apartment door and multiple chain-link storage areas.
Law-enforcement officers found three women behind the padlocked apartment door.
The women did not appear to be injured, but out of an abundance of caution they were checked and cleared by medical personnel.
The release, sent around 2:30 p.m., said the women were being interviewed and a victim witness advocate who specializes in human trafficking was on scene.
Members of the VSP, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Narcotics Investigation Unit and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division, are working with special agents from Homeland Security's Burlington and Boston field offices.
The release said local law enforcement, the Rutland City Police Department and Rutland County Sheriff’s Office, provided “vital assistance.”
Law enforcement is continuing to search and process evidence obtained from both homes.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homeland Security tip line at (866) 347-2423.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.