WEST RUTLAND – The Vermont State Police responded on Sunday to a report of a “possible explosive device” found on the basement of a Franklin Street home but the device was removed with no injuries and police said there was no danger to the public.
In a news release, police said someone who had been cleaning out a basement had reported around noon on Sunday that a device had been found.
Upon arrival, troopers found the device had already been moved to the backyard of the home.
Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad removed the device.
