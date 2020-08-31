FAIR HAVEN — A local man suffered what police called “serious injuries” in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon on Route 22A in Fair Haven, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
John Adams, 27, of Rutland, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, after crashing his 2012 Kawasaki Ninja, police said.
During the course of the investigation, troopers learned Adams had been driving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash, which was reported around 4 p.m.
Before troopers reached the crash site, which was near North Forty Lane, medical responders had arrived and were treating Adams. He was taken by helicopter to UVMMC for treatment.
The release stated the only vehicle involved in the crash was the Ninja.
The Vermont State Police are currently investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Rutland barracks of the VSP.
Troopers were assisted by officers with the Fair Haven and Castleton police departments, Fair Haven Rescue, the Fair Haven Fire Department and R and D Towing.
