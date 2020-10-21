A Rutland man who is a suspect in a Connecticut homicide that occurred Sunday, was arrested by Vermont State Police on Monday after he allegedly tried to flee to Canada from the United States on foot from Derby Line.
Corey E. Ramos, 29, was arraigned Tuesday as a fugitive from justice Tuesday in Orleans County criminal court. During his court appearance, Ramos agreed to be returned to Connecticut where he’s facing criminal charges.
According to a news release from the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Police Department, Jennifer Brelsford was found dead inside her Bridgeport home on Sunday.
Detectives quickly identified Ramos as “a person of interest, who is believed to be responsible for the murder of Brelsford.”
The Hartford Courant reported that Brelsford was 40 and that police said she suffered a “violent death” although no cause of death was given.
While investigating Brelsford’s death, Bridgeport police learned Ramos, who police said was Brelsford’s estranged boyfriend, crossed into Vermont after Brelsford was killed.
The Vermont State Police statement said that at 2:25 p.m. Monday, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Interstate 91 Port of Entry in Derby Line notified VSP that a fugitive, later identified as Ramos, had been apprehended at the border by Canadian authorities after attempting to flee the United States on foot.
Police said Ramos fled Connecticut after the homicide in a vehicle with a Vermont-registration, which was later found abandoned near the Vermont-Canada border.
Ramos was considered a fugitive because of a $50,000 warrant from Bridgeport for two counts of violating a protective order granted to Brelsford.
Also, the VSP release stated Ramos was wanted for questioning in connection with Brelsford’s murder.
The Bridgeport police release stated officers there expect “Ramos will be charged with the murder of Brelsford in the coming days.”
Troopers said Ramos has Rutland ties.
His address was listed as South Main Street when he was arraigned in Rutland County criminal court in May for one felony count each of sexual assault with no consent, second-degree unlawful restraint and obstructing justice and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Ramos pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are pending.
An affidavit filed in the case said Ramos had been arrested after two women made complaints about him. One said he pointed a gun at her and forced her to have sex. She told police she believed the gun was real, but when police executed a search warrant, they found a BB gun.
The other said he kept her in a hotel room against her will.
Travis Weaver, a Rutland County deputy state’s attorney asked during Ramos’ arraignment that he be held without bail. Judge David Fenster granted the request but at a court hearing a few days later, Judge David Barra set a $10,000 bail which Ramos posted.
Rose Kennedy, the Rutland County state’s attorney, pointed out in an emailed statement that the charges brought against Ramos in May were “very serious.”
“At that time, based on the evidence, we believed Mr. Ramos posed a threat to the community and we asked the court to use its authority to hold him without bail — as is allowed under the statute for a sexual assault of this nature. The court held that the evidence of guilt was great, but nonetheless did not agree with the state on the severity of the risk Mr. Ramos posed to the community nor his risk to flee prosecution. We take the decision to ask that a defendant be held without bail very seriously, and felt that Mr. Ramos’ case warranted such a request. Unfortunately, the court denied our motion,” she said.
If Ramos were to be convicted of all the charges in Rutland County, he could be sentenced to more than 14 years in jail in Vermont.
Following Ramos’ apprehension by Canadian authorities, he was returned to the Port of Entry and the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, who contacted VSP.
Troopers took Ramos into state custody on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. Ramos was jailed without bail Monday until his court appearance in Newport on Tuesday.
Agencies involved in the case include VSP, Bridgeport Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Rutland City Police Department and Jennifer Barrett, Orleans County state’s attorney on the Ramos case.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.