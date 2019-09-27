As part of the ongoing investigation into several suspicious incidents and cases of vandalism in the Bridport area, troopers with Vermont State Police cited an Addison man for a hate crime for harassing workers with the Burlington-based Migrant Justice organization.
Chase Atkins, 24, of Addison, was cited to appear in Middlebury criminal court on Nov. 18 for a charge of disturbing the peace by phone. A statement released by State Police said the charge had been enhanced by a charge that the incident was a “hate-motivated crime.”
On Aug. 23, police were told of an incident that took place two days prior. Police investigated and determined Atkins was visiting a farm in Addison on Route 22A. Police said Atkins let the air out of the tires of a vehicle belonging to a Migrant Justice employee.
Several days later, Atkins allegedly left what police said was a threatening and intimidating message on a Migrant Justice voice mail. Atkins allegedly told them not to return to the local farms.
Atkins was cited Sept. 12 after being interviewed by police.
State Police worked with the Addison County State's Attorney's Office and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.
