A Rutland man is facing multiple criminal charges after police said he crashed a stolen car in New Haven on Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the Vermont State Police, Justin Gaboriault, 32, of Rutland, was cited to appear in Addison County criminal court on Aug. 3 to be arraigned for driving under the influence of substances, for which he already has one conviction; driving with a suspended license; negligent driving; attempting to elude police; driving at excessive speed; and possession of stolen property.
Gaboriault also has pending charges for which he will be cited by Rutland City Police Department, the release said.
The release said a trooper with the Vermont State Police saw a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder being driven by someone police later identified as Gaboriault at 82 mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 7.
The trooper attempted to get Gaboriault to stop but he instead started driving faster, police said.
Shortly thereafter, Gaboriault allegedly drove toward a tractor-trailer truck and drove toward the right shoulder of the highway. The Pathfinder went off the highway and down a steep embankment.
Gaboriault fled the scene through a densely wooded area, the release said. He was found about an hour later behind a home near Lime Kiln Road in New Haven.
Gaboriault was taken to the New Haven barracks of the Vermont State Police for processing.
During the investigation, police learned from officers with the Rutland City Police Department that Gaboriault allegedly took the vehicle he was driving without the owner’s permission.
Police said Gaboriault displayed several indicators of drug impairment during the investigation.
Members of the police departments in Rutland City, Bristol and Vergennes, as well as officers with the Addison County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Vergennes Fire Department, Vergennes Rescue and Middlebury Rescue assisted with the incident.
