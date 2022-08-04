BENNINGTON — Police are looking for a Springfield, Massachusetts, man who they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a Springfield, Vermont, man in Bennington on Tuesday.
A press release from the Bennington Police Department said Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, was murdered around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday at 324 Pleasant St., Apt. 1.
Police found Mullinnex dead in the apartment after responding to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police have identified Raul E. Cardona. 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, as the person responsible for the death of Mullinnex.
The whereabouts of Cardona are unknown at this time and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he may have fled Vermont and returned to Massachusetts.
Police in Bennington were planning to request an arrest warrant for Cardona on Thursday.
The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team assisted Bennington police in processing the crime scene. The investigation is being assisted by the Homeland Security Unit, Vermont State Police and the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department through the website at www.benningtonpolice.com or via phone at 802) 442-1030.
