A Brandon woman is facing criminal charges after police said she was involved in a drunken Christmas Eve incident that resulted in a Brandon woman calling police twice and police nearly being assaulted.
Tessa Revere, 33, of Brandon, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for fighting and one misdemeanor charge of simple assault on a protected professional.
Revere was released without bail but ordered not to buy, use or possess alcohol.
Revere was charged based on an affidavit written by Officer Jonathan Butterfield, of the Brandon Police Department, who said he and another officer, Philip Burch, were sent to a Brandon home on Stanton Road around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. Butterfield said when police got to the home all was quiet.
However, a neighbor told police Revere had been to the neighbor’s home complaining about Revere’s boyfriend.
The neighbor said Revere seemed to be intoxicated. She was waving around a bottle of vodka, the neighbor told police.
After Revere left, the neighbor called police.
Butterfield said he and Burch went to Revere’s home. He said he could see her through the window and recognized her from previous law-enforcement contacts.
When police knocked on the door, Revere answered and came outside to speak to them.
“Tessa started informing me about what was happening in her relationship in a broad relative way and soon asked us to come inside to get out of the cold,” Butterfield wrote in the affidavit.
Butterfield said Burch checked and found that Revere’s boyfriend was asleep in bed.
According to Butterfield, Revere became more emotional as she spoke to police. He said she told officers her boyfriend was “punching things in the house.” Butterfield said he used his flashlight and did not see any marks on Revere that would indicate her boyfriend had assaulted her.
Police also woke the boyfriend, explained why they were there and checked his hands but saw no signs he had been punching anything.
Butterfield said he spoke with Revere about how she could get help if she was involved in a domestic situation. She said she would remain calm for the rest of the night and police left, the affidavit said.
However, Butterfield said they were soon dispatched back after the neighbor called to report that Revere had returned and would not leave.
When Butterfield returned to the neighbor’s home, she said Revere had pushed her, choked her and ripped the glasses from her face. She said she wanted Revere out of her home.
Butterfield said Revere came to the door. He said she was staggering and falling down. He said she resisted when police tried to help her up, and she was “shrieking and yelling belligerently throughout the encounter.”
Butterfield said he had to pry a bottle of vodka from one of Revere’s hands and a phone from the other.
The affidavit said police handcuffed Revere and took her into protective custody. She was buckled into the back of the police cruiser, but Butterfield said she would not pull her foot into the police car. He said when he tried to get her foot into the cruiser, she tried to kick him multiple times.
According to Butterfield, Revere also unbuckled the seat belt, stood and lunged at him, trying to strike him in the head with her forehead.
The neighbor then told police that she did not feel like she had been assaulted by Revere, but did not want Revere to return to her home.
The affidavit said Revere gave a breath sample around 7 a.m. which indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.157%, almost twice the legal limit of 0.08% for driving in Vermont.
During her Thursday arraignment, Revere was ordered not to abuse or harass her neighbors.
If convicted of the charges against her, Revere could be sentenced to up to two years and two months in prison.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
