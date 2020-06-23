A Rutland Town woman is facing criminal charges after police said they found her March 11 inside her car, which was idling, apparently passed out in a Rutland Town parking lot.
Police said a toxicology report found she had drugs in her system at the time of her arrest.
Stephanie M. Horvath, 35, pleaded not guilty June 15 in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of intoxicating substances, one misdemeanor count of possession of heroin and one misdemeanor count of violating her court-ordered conditions of release.
Horvath was released without posting bail.
The charges against Horvath are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Kevin Nutt, of the Vermont State Police, who said police received a call around 9:10 p.m. March 11, from a woman who said police had her children and she needed to speak to an officer. The call came from the area of the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town, the affidavit said.
In that area, police found Horvath asleep in the driver's seat of a black 2008 Honda Civic.
The affidavit did not say whether police knew or believed the initial call was made by Horvath.
Nutt said when he spoke with Horvath, he noticed several signs of impairment. He said she agreed to perform field sobriety tests which showed seven clues she was impaired.
A breath test did not show signs she had been drinking alcohol.
Horvath was arrested and taken to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police for processing.
According to the affidavit, Horvath was searched at the barracks and police found two baggies of what they believed was heroin. Nutt said the “white powdery substance” was field tested and the result was positive the substance was heroin.
Police subsequently learned she was under a court-ordered condition not to have regulated drugs without a valid prescription.
Horvath was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on two counts of drug possession, for allegedly illegally possessing pharmaceutical drugs and possessing cocaine. She pleaded guilty and was released without bail but ordered not to possess any regulated drugs.
A drug recognition expert concluded March 11 that Horvath was impaired, Nutt said.
The affidavit said a sample of Horvath's blood was taken at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Nutt said he received the results of the test of Horvath's blood on March 23. The report said opiates, opioids, fentanyl, cocaine and tramadol, which is a painkiller.
Horvath was released to the custody of the hospital in Rutland after she was processed.
If convicted of all charges, Horvath could be sentenced to up to 42 months in prison.
