Chief Brian Kilcullen told members of Project VISION on Thursday that the Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) was investigating an unusual number of knifepoint robberies at local convenience stores in the city and the county.
Kilcullen said Wallingford and West Rutland had been the site of armed robberies.
On March 4, Robert D. Pratt Jr., 28, of Rutland, was arraigned on a felony charge of assault and robbery. He pleaded not guilty to robbing the Irving/Jolley Mart on Grove Street on Feb. 28.
Todd E. Bussino, 37, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Sunday after being charged with a felony count of assault and robbery as well after police said he robbed the Maplewood convenience store at knifepoint on Sunday.
No one was hurt in either of those alleged robberies, and Kilcullen said no one had reported injuries in any of the recent incidents.
“That was months of dedicating significant resources to dealing with this issue not just within our agency but other agencies as well,” he said.
After the Project VISION meeting, Kilcullen said police are investigating an armed robbery at Mac’s Convenience Store that was reported around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Kilcullen said officers at the department spend a lot of time looking at data to seek out trends. From the beginning of January to the end of February in 2016 through 2020, there had been an average of about one armed robbery during that span every year.
In 2021, there had been six in the Rutland County area which does not include the two from the past weekend.
During Bussino’s arraignment, Victoria Santry, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, asked Judge David Fenster to hold the defendant without bail. Judge David Fenster released him with conditions instead, including a curfew and an order not to possess guns or other dangerous weapons.
Rose Kennedy, Rutland County’s state’s attorney, said in a Wednesday statement that her office disagreed with the decision and believed they had made a strong argument that Bussino should be held for the safety of the public.
Kilcullen said it was hard to know why there would be an unusual number of armed robberies, but said many of those kinds of incidents are driven by addiction.
“The two arrests we made recently, that certainly appears to be the case,” he said.
Cmdr. David LaChance said following up on “intense leads” during the past week, which resulted in Pratt’s arrest, had taken up a lot of time, but there are plans to visit local convenience stores and talk to staff members about how to respond if someone comes in with a weapon to commit a robbery. He noted that police had some suggestions, but the store’s have policies designed to protect staff as well.
LaChance noted that the facial masks people have been wearing during the pandemic have made it harder to identify suspects. He said some store’s lock their doors when it gets late and customers need to press a buzzer, look up at a camera and pull down the mask to be admitted.
Furthermore, he noted that police discourage anyone who is present when a robbery attempt is happening to put themselves in danger by getting into a fight with an armed robber and instead concentrate on “being the best witness they can be.”
LaChance added a high-quality camera system was “very worthwhile to invest in.”
