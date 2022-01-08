WHITING — Troopers with the Vermont State Police are looking for a Brandon man who allegedly assaulted a household member on Friday, according to a press release.
Peyton Mitchell, 21, of Brandon, is being sought by police after a report was made to the Vermont State Police around 4:50 a.m. on Friday of a family fight.
After going to the home on Stickney Road in Whiting where the alleged incident took place, police determined Mitchell had assaulted and caused bodily harm to a household member.
Mitchell left the home before police arrived, the release said, and at the time it was sent out, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, police had been unable to locate Mitchell.
Anybody with any information on his location is asked to call the Vermont State Police's New Haven barracks at 388-4919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.