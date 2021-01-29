FAIR HAVEN — Police are searching for someone in connection with a burglary reported shortly after noon on Friday.
Police said the incident occurred on Washington Street. The caller said a male came to their house at 11:45 a.m. looking for a female. The caller didn’t know the female in question and closed the door. The caller then left the house and returned at 12:17 p.m. to find the front-door window had been smashed. They went inside and the same male from before ran out past them, fleeing north on Washington Street. The caller said they last saw the male running near Grape Street carrying a stolen rifle wrapped in a red shirt.
The male was described as being 6 feet tall and white, wearing a camouflage jacket. He had a backpack, black mittens and a green “winter pilot-type hat with ear flaps.” Police said he was seen prior to this incident near the park.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fair Haven police at 265-8293.
