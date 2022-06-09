Officers with the Vermont State Police are seeking information to help locate Ashley Brown, 38, of Mount Holly, who was reported missing from the area of Lake Ninevah Road in Mount Holly on Tuesday.
Troopers responded to the area and gathered initial information about Brown.
Brown’s vehicle was located in the area of Lake Ninevah on Wednesday but troopers had been unable to locate her as of Wednesday around 4 p.m.
The incident is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for Brown’s well-being.
If anyone has helpful information about Brown, police have asked they contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101, or provide an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.