Vermont State Police have identified a body found in Salisbury on Tuesday as being the cousin of a man who was killed in a gunfight that morning with police near the Amtrak station in Rutland.
Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland, was identified through an autopsy conducted on Wednesday.
The cause of death was gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide, police said.
During a news conference, police said Louras’ body was found on a side road off Route 53 in Salisbury.
His cousin, Christopher G. Louras, 33, the son of former Rutland mayor Christopher C. Louras, died after exchanging gunfire with Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to VSP. Police said he was armed with Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle.
Nicholas Louras is also the nephew of Rutland Mayor David Allaire.
Police have not commented on whether Christopher Louras is suspected of causing the death of Nicholas Louras. During a Tuesday news conference, Vermont State Police Criminal Division Maj. Daniel Trudeau said police believed there were “ties” between the homicide in Salisbury and what happened in Rutland.
VSP spokesman Adam Silverman said there had been questions about whether police are seeking specific suspects.
“We are still in the investigative and fact-gathering stages, but at this point we have no information that leads us to believe we should be searching for a specific person or people responsible for the death in Salisbury,” Silverman said by email.
Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a person, whom police suspect was Christopher G. Louras, fired two shots into the Rutland City police station.
Police are still trying to determine a possible motive for Louras’ attack.
Police described the investigation as “open and active, spanning multiple scenes and involving numerous members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Support Services Division, along with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife.”
After the shooting at the police station, police used surveillance footage to identify the car Christopher G. Louras was driving. It was spotted around 7 a.m. in the area of Rutland Shopping Plaza.
After a short pursuit, the car got stuck on the Amtrak railroad tracks. Police said Louras began firing the rifle and officers returned fire.
On Wednesday, VSP released the names of four officers who fired their service weapons on Tuesday.
From the Rutland City Police Department are Sgt. Adam Lucia, who has been with the department for seven years; Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, who has been with the department for 12 years; and Cpl. Elias Anderson, who has been with the department for four years. Police Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, has been with the Rutland Town Police Department for six years. As part of the protocol for officer-involved shootings, all four officers are under administrative leave.
State Police are investigating the incident. The information they gather will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether police used appropriate force and whether the officers will face criminal charges.
Nicholas Louras had been charged with drug-related crimes in the past in Rutland County and in federal court. There are no records of criminal charges for Christopher G. Louras in either the local criminal court or federal court.
No one else was injured during these incidents. Police do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.
State Police said Thursday that troopers are still interested in speaking with anyone who has information about these events. Possible witnesses can call the Rutland barracks at 773-9101.
