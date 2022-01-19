Crimes like robbery, car theft, burglary and stealing from vehicles and stores went up in 2021 from 2020, but some violent crimes like aggravated assault and forcible rape decreased, according to the Rutland City Police Department crime statistics for last year.
The information was presented by Nate Thibodeau, crime and data analyst for the department, during the January meeting of Project VISION on Thursday.
Thibodeau said police responded to 80 overdoses in 2021, 17 of them fatal. He said the total number of overdoses surpassed the number from 2020.
The age range for overdoses was mostly from 30 to 39 and the most common drug involved in the fatal overdoses was fentanyl.
The statistics were presented comparing the number of incidents in 2021 but the percentage difference compared the number of cases for a particular crime compared cases in 2021 to 2020.
The percentage of increase for several of the crimes compared the number of cases in 2021 to the five-year average for the same crimes but because of the relative small numbers of some of the incidents, the percentages could be misleading. For instance, robbery increased by 125%. That was due to it raising from eight in 2020 to 18, just an increase of 10. The five-year average for robberies is six.
Forcible rape declined by 25% but that’s comparing four incidents in 2020 to three in 2021. The five-year average in Rutland is six.
But other crimes compared more similar numbers. Burglaries in which force was used increased 165% from 31 in 2020 to 82 in 2021.
The five-year average for that type of burglary is 49.
Shoplifting incidents increased 85% to 125 in 2021 from 66 in 2020 and thefts from motor vehicles increased 89% to 136 in 2021 from 72 in 2020. The five-year average for shoplifting incidents is 109 and 65 is the five-year average for theft from vehicles.
There were 41 stolen cars reported in 2021, a 242% increase from the 12 that had been reported in 2020. The five-year average had been 15.
The Rutland City Police Department received 11,470 calls for service in 2021 and 11,220 calls in 2020.
Thibodeau listed the 10 locations in Rutland to which city police responded most frequently. More than half were hotels.
Also on the list was the Howe Center, a Main Street convenience store, Rutland City High School and Walmart, where police had responded 523 times, mainly for retail thefts.
Second on the list was the former Quality Inn where police responded more than 200 times. Thibodeau said police believed there may have been a connection between the number of calls for service and a large number of people placed in the hotel to avoid homelessness during the pandemic.
Before the presentation, Chief Brian Kilcullen acknowledged a concern that has been ongoing for several months, the challenge of finding new officers. He said one solution the department is considering is developing a non-officer position for an employee who could respond to calls that don’t require law-enforcement.
He said the plan is to start with one person and if the role is successful, look at expanding possibly to others.
Thibodeau estimated about 40% of the calls for service made to police might be appropriate for civilian members of the department, if those positions were created and filled, but Commander Greg Sheldon said this would not necessarily relieve all the stress on the existing officers.
“I think it’s important to recognize the percentage of calls they could respond to versus the number of calls they could physically get to would be different. Roughly 85% of our call volume is non-criminal but how many can they get to? That’s a lot for one person,” he said.
If the position goes forward, Sheldon, who leads Project VISION, said the leaders of the department would have to meet with Kilcullen to look at how calls would be divided up for sworn officers and civilian staff to handle.
Thibodeau also noted police officials were concerned about the number of thefts of catalytic converters. Most of the 46 from 2021 happened in December.
“The reason people are going after the catalytic converters is there’s rare, precious metals in there. They’ll go and cut that off and then they’ll go, maybe to New York, or somewhere around here and they’ll try to sell it,” he said.
The review of the statistics compiled were for those cases investigated in the city by officers with the RCPD and don’t necessarily reflect trends in Rutland County or Vermont.
