BRANDON — Police have received word that two, and possibly more, female students at Otter Valley Union High School have received messages via social media asking them for nude photos.
Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell said in an interview that his agency was notified Friday by staff at Otter Valley Union High School that two female students, ages 15 and 16, had come forward and said they’d received messages through the “Snapchat” app asking them for nude photos accompanied by “veiled threats” implying that the requester would release nude photos of the students they already possessed if they weren’t sent more.
Brickell said the requests came from two separate accounts bearing names unfamiliar to the students.
Brickell said the Otter Valley students reported that nude photos of a student in another school district had been published.
Brickell declined to name which district, but said it was nearby.
Brickell said his agency is continuing to investigate the matter.
Brandon Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Friday a message alerting the public of the incident, urging students not to send nude photos of themselves to anyone. If they get a request to do so, or a threat, they should report it to police and their parents.
“Please speak with your kids about this issue and report any concerns you have to the police,” reads the post, addressing parents.
“We are working as quickly as possible to determine the persons responsible, however be mindful that once the photo is sent, it is out there forever.”
Brickell said the Department of Children and Families has also been contacted.
Jeanne Collins, superintendent of Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, said in a phone interview Friday that the school will notify parents of this incident through its own channels.
“We have done some cyber-security education with parents and students in the past,” she said. “This is a reminder that needs to be an ongoing practice.”
