WEST RUTLAND – Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in rolled-over vehicle on Clarendon Avenue in West Rutland near the border with Clarendon on Sunday around 9 p.m.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, for whom no name, age or home town were given, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified only as an “adult male.”
Investigation by troopers with the Vermont State Police indicated the driver died by suicide as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Clarendon Avenue was closed for about three hours as a result of the incident.
The police investigation is continuing, but the incident is not considered criminal in nature.
