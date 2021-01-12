At the end of December, about half a dozen people, including Chief Paul Doucette tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions of how other departments are protecting officers who must respond to scenes with individuals whose health they know little about.
Last week, what Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, called the entire night shift of the Vermont State Police’s Rutland barracks was offline because of a potential exposure to COVID.
Nine troopers went on quarantine to prevent any possible exposure to other troopers, or the public, but Adam Silverman, a spokesman for the Vermont State Police, said on Monday morning that all the troopers were back on duty. None tested positive for COVID.
In a statement Monday, Schirling said what happened to the Rutland troopers “demonstrates the risk of COVID exposure to any front-line worker and public safety personnel.”
“Following our COVID response protocols, we made sure to isolate and test out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we were protecting the troopers and the community they serve. Those steps were completely precautionary, and everyone tested was negative, so there wasn’t a COVID outbreak at the barracks at all.” he said.
On Friday morning, Schirling said troopers are among the first responders, that also includes fire and ambulance, who “in many cases don’t have the option regarding whether to respond to something.”
Since the pandemic, Schirling said VSP leaders have developed a number of responses that could be deployed that reduces the possibility of in-person contact and therefore the chance of spreading the virus, depending on situations.
“At the moment, we’re at the most substantial level because the outbreaks in Vermont, the (COVID) prevalence is at the highest level it’s ever been. What that means, to the greatest extent possible, both the state police and we’ve encouraged municipal agencies and county agencies to take as may reports possible using online tools or over the phone. If there’s evidence that needs to be collected, photographs or interviews that need to be done, do that as safely as possible,” Schirling said.
In non-emergency situations, troopers and other law-enforcement officers are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks, limit the duration of contact and to wash hands frequently. When possible, the officers are encouraged to have in-person meeting outside.
However, Schirling noted that in an emergency, officers can’t always choreograph a response as well or as tightly. Those encounters are when the use of masks and availability of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and hand sanitizer can be crucial.
“The intensity of contact can’t always be limited when you have to be face to face with folks but sometimes you can limit the duration of that and alter operations to ensure that you’re not in close proximity for a long duration of time. You weave all of these things together to ensure the safest environment possible,” he said.
Tim Bombardier, chief of the Barre Police Department, said dispatchers who answer the calls coming into the department, or officers, may ask someone calling to come outside and meet the responding officer.
“But in those situations involving something like a domestic violence complaint, we really don’t have those options so it’s basically officers wearing masks, good sanitation, that kind of stuff,” he said.
However, he noted that in a situation where a resident’s safety is at risk, an officer may not have time to put on more than gloves and a mask before rushing into a situation that could put them in close proximity to a stranger.
Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he had similar protocols, adding that like many municipal agencies, the police have limited the number of people who enter a building.
But police are different that other government services, Kilcullen noted. “We can’t work from home. We have to be out in the community, responding to calls for service. As much as try to control the environment in which we work, we don’t always have that luxury. Sometime we have to act and respond quickly before putting certain measures in place and therein lies the real risk,” he said.
Kilcullen expressed appreciation that Vermont officials had redefined “first responder” to include police and made the COVID vaccines available to law-enforcement officers. Kilcullen said Rutland Regional Medical Center contacted them last week to know the option was available.
Barre’s Bombardier said he hadn’t seen any situations since the beginning of the pandemic where officers “balked before jumping right in.” “If anything, you have to remind them, ‘Put your mask on, put your gloves on, let’s go.’ But I think everybody’s doing their best to limit unnecessary contact,” he said.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
