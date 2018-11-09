Police will stage checkpoints around Thanksgiving, according to the Rutland County Sheriff's Department.
“These checkpoints are focused on people who drink and drive and are under the influence of alcohol or illegal narcotics and people who have car seats incorrectly installed,” according to Lt. Kevin E. Geno, of the Sheriff’s Department. “People are reminded not to drink and drive and to wear their seat belt. All occupants of your vehicle need to be in the proper restraints.”
If people plan to drink, they should have a designated sober driver, he said. The department will stage checkpoints along with several other police agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.